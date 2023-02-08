Jamie Lee Curtis & Nicole Kidman to Lead Kay Scarpetta Series for Amazon

Iconic actresses Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All At Once) and Nicole Kidman (The Northman) will be teaming up for an Amazon series based on the popular Kay Scarpetta novels.

According to Variety, the series will star Kidman as the titular chief medical examiner Kay Scarpetta while Curtis plays her sister Dorothy. Though the deals aren’t final, the series is reportedly looking at a two-season order with each season being comprised of eight episodes.

Liz Sarnoff will be writing the series while serving as showrunner as well as executive producer. Kidman and Per Saari will also executive produce through Blossom Films as Curtis produces via Comet Pictures. Further, Blumhouse Television’s Jason Blum, Chris McCumber and Jeremy Gold are also set to executive produce.

The series will be based on Patricia Cornwell’s Scarpetta series of crime novels, the first of which — Postmortem — was released in 1990. There are 26 novels in the series as of early 2023, with the most recent installment, Livid, releasing just last year in 2022.