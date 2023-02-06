Matthew McConaughey-Led Yellowstone Spin-off In Talks at Paramount

Interstellar star Matthew McConaughey is apparently in the midst of negotiations to lead a Yellowstone spin-off series.

THR has confirmed that McConaughey is in talks to lead a Yellowstone spin-off following reports earlier today that the main series may be ending sooner than originally anticipated as a result of disagreements involving series star Kevin Costner’s shooting schedule (via Deadline).

Reportedly, Costner wanted to spend only a week shooting the second half of Yellowstone Season 5 after wanting to shoot the first half of the season for 50 days — itself a reduction from his previous limit of 65 days of shooting.

Otherwise, there is little information regarding the potential Matthew McConaughey-led spin-off and its story or setting other than that it would be a new series.

Yellowstone is created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson. It stars Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, Gil Birmingham, Jen Landon, and Kathryn Kelly.

“The series chronicles the Dutton family, led by John Dutton, who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States,” reads the synopsis. “Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect — the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America’s first national park.”