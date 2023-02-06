Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special HBO Max Release Date & Time

Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special is premiering on HBO Max this week.

The streaming service will release a Harley Quinn special just in time for Valentine’s Day. Here’s when to watch it.

When to Watch Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special

HBO Max will release Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Thursday, February 9. The upcoming Harley Quinn special will focus on DC couples spending Valentine’s Day together to its available content. The cast of the Harley Quinn special includes Kaley Cuoco, Lake Bell, Alan Tudyk, Matt Oberg, James Wolk, Natalie Morales, Chris Diamantopoulos, James Adomian, Jim Rash, Vanessa Marshall, Janet Varney, Rachel Dratch, Leila Birch, Tyler James Williams, Josh Helman, Casey Wilson, Michael Ironside, and more.

“As Harley goes to obsessive lengths to ensure that her first Valentine’s Day with Ivy is the best ever, Bane’s efforts to impress an unexpected date go horribly awry,” reads the special’s synopsis. “Meanwhile, after an unfortunate online dating encounter, Clayface engages in some self-love.”

Based on the DC character created by Paul Dini and Bruce Timm, the Harley Quinn animated series is created and executive produced by Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, and Dean Lorey. In addition to starring, Cuoco is also an executive producer through her Yes, Norman Productions.