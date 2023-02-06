You Season 4 Part 1 Netflix Release Date & Time

The much-anticipated You Season 4 Part 1 is just a few days away from hitting Netflix.

Joe Goldberg is back for another run, in Europe this time. Here’s when to watch it.

When to Watch You Season 4 Part 1 on Netflix

Netflix will release You Season 4 Part 1 at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT/8 a.m. GMT on Thursday, February 9. The streaming will drop the first five installments in the fourth run of You. The second part will arrive on March 9. Based on Caroline Kepnes’s novel series, You centers around Joe Goldberg, a toxic and delusional stalker who tends to become highly obsessed with every girl he falls in love with.

“After his previous life went up in flames, Joe Goldberg has fled to Europe to escape his ‘messy’ past, adopt a new identity, and, of course, to pursue true love,” reads the synopsis. “But Joe soon finds himself in the strange new role of reluctant detective as he discovers he may not be the only killer in London. Now, his future depends on identifying and stopping whoever’s targeting his new friend group of uber-wealthy socialites…”

You Season 4 stars Penn Badgley, Tati Gabrielle, Charlotte Ritchie, Lukas Gage, Ed Speleers, Tilly Keeper, Amy-Leigh Hickman, Niccy Lin, Aidan Cheng, as well as Brad Alexander, Ozioma Whenu, and Eve Austin.

You was developed by Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti, with Gamble serving as the showrunner. The series is produced by Berlanti Productions, Man Sewing Dinosaur, and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television. Berlanti, Gamble, Sarah Schechter, Leslie Morgenstein, Gina Girolamo, and Marcos Siega are executive producers.