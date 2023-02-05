WWE Wrestler Dijak Suffers Nasty Finger Injury at NXT Vengeance Day

WWE and NXT Superstar Dijak (real name Christopher Dijak) showed his toughness inside the ring as he suffered a nasty finger injury.

Despite a gross finger injury that saw the middle finger on his left hand dislocated and twisted in an unnatural position, Dijak finished his match against NXT North American Champion Wes Lee. The match went 17 minutes at NXT Vengeance Day, which streamed live on Peacock.

Check out Dijak’s finger injury below:

Dijak, who previously wrestled under the names Dominik Dijakovic and T-Bar, has had memorable feuds in NXT with Keith Lee. He later became a member of WWE RAW as part of the Retribution stable in 2020. However, he returned to NXT in October 2022.

ComingSoon wishes Dijak a speedy recovery.