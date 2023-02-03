The Palace Photo Gives First Look at Kate Winslet in Her Next HBO Drama

HBO has released the first official The Palace photo from HBO’s upcoming limited drama, which has just started its production. The photo provides us with our first look at Academy Award winner Kate Winslet’s character, as she regally leads an authoritarian government.

The Palace will be telling the story of one year within the walls of the palace of an authoritarian regime as it begins to unravel. Joining Winslet are Matthias Schoenaerts (The Old Guard), Guillaume Gallienne, Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie), Martha Plimpton (Raising Hope) and Hugh Grant (Love Actually).

Check out The Palace photo below:

The miniseries is directed and executive produced by Stephen Frears, who’s best known for directing the acclaimed film The Queen. Executive producers are Succession producers Will Tracy and Frank Rich, with Tracy also serving as the showrunner and writer. The writing team will include Seth Reiss, Juli Weiner, Jen Spyra, Gary Shteyngart, and Sarah DeLappe.

For her leading performance as Mare Sheehan in Mare of Easttown, Winslet won Emmy and Golden Globe awards, both for Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie. She is currently starring in James Cameron’s long-awaited sequel Avatar: The Way of Water, which is still available for viewing in theaters.