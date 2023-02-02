1923 Episode 5 Paramount+ Release Date & Time

The much-appreciated Yellowstone prequel 1923 is back with its Episode 5 on Paramount+.

In a matter of days, the streaming service (sign-up for Paramount+ here) will release the fifth installment of the series following the Dutton family in the Roaring Twenties. Here’s when to watch it.

When to Watch 1923 Episode 5 on Paramount+

Paramount+ set the 1923 Episode release date at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Sunday, February 5. The series went on a short hiatus after Episode 4 aired on January 8.

“Spencer and Alexandra begin their long journey back to Montana. Banner and Whitfield plot their next move to control the valley. Teonna goes to great lengths to secure her freedom and safety,” reads the synopsis of Episode 5, titled “Ghost of Zebrina.”

The series comes from Taylor Sheridan and stars acting veterans Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. The producers plan to air two seasons of eight episodes each. The cast also features Brandon Sklenar, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Julia Schlaepfer, and Jerome Flynn.

The Yellowstone prequel is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Bosque Ranch Productions. Executive producers are Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, and Ben Richardson.

“1923 focuses on the Dutton family’s next two generations as they struggle to survive historic drought, lawlessness and prohibition, and an epidemic of cattle theft; all battled beneath the cloud of Montana’s great depression, which preceded the nation by almost a decade,” reads the series synopsis.

The original Yellowstone series hails from Sheridan and Linson. It stars Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, and more. The series recently aired the first half of Season 5, with the second half scheduled for late 2023.