Pennyworth Canceled After Season 3, HBO Max Issues Statement

Just a week after the cancellations of Doom Patrol and Titans, and the unveiling of a new DCU slate, HBO Max has announced the cancellation of Pennyworth. This comes shortly after the third season of the show wrapped, and leaves much of its storylines unresolved for the Gotham prequel, such as what happens to Samantha Wayne and how it would tie into V for Vendetta further.

“While HBO Max is not moving forward with another season of Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler, we are very thankful to creator Bruno Heller and executive producers Matthew Patnick, Danny Cannon, and John Stephens, along with Warner Bros. Television, for their brilliant, unique, gripping depiction of the origin of Alfred Pennyworth, one of the most iconic characters in the Batman world,” an HBO Max spokesperson said in a statement. “An incredible blend of action, drama, and humor, for three seasons, Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler has taken fans on a mind-bending ride into Alfred’s eccentric world and the beginnings of cutting-edge super heroes and super villains.”

Pennyworth: The Origins of Batman’s Butler followed Alfred Pennyworth, a former British SAS soldier, who forms a security company in 1960s London and goes to work with young billionaire Thomas Wayne and his wife Martha before they become Bruce Wayne’s parents.

“Season three of the psychological thriller begins after a five-year time jump: the civil war is over, and a cultural revolution has changed the world for better or worse – ushering in a new age of Super Heroes and Supervillains,” read the logline for the final season.

It starred Jack Bannon (The Imitation Game, Medici) as Alfred Pennyworth, Ben Aldridge (Fleabag) as Thomas Wayne, Emma Paetz as Martha Kane, Ryan Fletcher as Dave Boy, and Paloma Faith as Bet Sykes, along with Dorothy Atkinson, Ramon Tikaram, Harriet Slater, and Simon Manyonda.