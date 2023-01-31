Swarm Photos Tease Donald Glover’s Beyoncé-Inspired Series for Amazon

The official photos for Amazon Studios’ upcoming new series titled Swarm have been revealed. Co-created by Emmy winner Donald Glover, the drama will revolve around a young woman and her obsession with a fictional Beyoncé-inspired popstar. The series currently has no release date attached to it yet, but it will be making its debut on Prime Video.

The Swarm photos offer our first look at the main cast including Dominique Fishback (Judas and the Black Messiah) and Chloe Bailey (Grown-ish), who are portraying the respective roles of sisters Dre and Marissa.

Swarm is created and executive produced by Atlanta vets Donald Glover and Janine Nabers, who described the project as an “antihero story” that will be told “through the lens of a Black, modern-day woman.” Nabers has also been set as a showrunner, with Glover directing the pilot. In addition to Fishback and Bailey, Damson Idris has also joined the series.

“It tells the story of Dre (Fishback), a young woman who is obsessed with a fictional pop star (whose oeuvre and aesthetic are very similar to Beyoncé’s),” reads the synopsis. “The show is a dive into Dre’s life, her fandom, and how it takes her to dark, unexpected places.”