Paramount+ to Merge With Showtime, 3 Series Canceled

It has been announced that the premium tier of Paramount+ and Showtime will be merging and rebranding later this year.

The merged service will be called Paramount+ with Showtime. Reportedly, Tom Ryan will oversee the streaming business while Chris McCarthy will lead the Showtime studio and linear channel.

“While we are confident this is the right move for our company, our consumers, and our partners, we know this change brings uncertainty for the teams working on these brands and businesses,” Paramount CEO Bob Bakish wrote in a staff memo on Monday (via THR). “We are committed to being as transparent and thoughtful as possible throughout this process, and we expect to share additional details in the coming weeks.”

As the services merge, it has also been announced by Deadline that Showtime will not be proceeding with the Shailene Woodley-led series Three Women, the Demián Bichir-led Let The Right One In, or the Jon Bernthal-led American Gigolo. There is currently no word on the fate of I Love That For You and Ziwe, which have not yet been renewed.