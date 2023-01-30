Harlem Season 2 Prime Video Release Date & Time

Harlem Season 2 is premiering on Prime Video this week.

Camille, Tye, Quinn, and Angie are back for new adventures. Here’s when to watch it.

When to Watch Harlem Season 2 on Prime Video

Prime Video will release Harlem Season 2 starting at 12 a.m. ET on Friday, February 3. On the West Coast, fans can watch it at 9 p.m. PT on Thursday, February 2. The series is produced by Amazon Studios and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Paper Kite Productions. Harlem stars Meagan Good, Grace Byers, Shoniqua Shandai, Jerrie Johnson, and Tyler Lepley.

“From writer Tracy Oliver (Girls Trip), Harlem is a new comedy following four stylish and ambitious best girlfriends in Harlem NYC, the mecca of Black culture in America. Camille is a popular young anthropology professor at Columbia with extensive knowledge of the dating norms of many cultures, but has a hard time navigating her own love life; Tye is a successful, queer dating app creator who prefers keeping vulnerability—and romantic partners—at arm’s length; Quinn is a hopeless romantic and trust fund fashion designer who is trying to give back to the world while running a struggling business; Angie is a confident, vibrant, and filter-free singer and actress who also lives rent-free and fabulously with Quinn. Together, they level up from their 20s into the next phase of their careers, relationships, and big city dreams.”

Oliver created and wrote the series in addition to serving as executive producer. The list of executive producers includes Paper Kite’s Amy Poehler and Kim Lessing alongside 3 Arts’ Dave Becky, Britt Matt, Scott King, Linda Mendoza, and 13-time Grammy Award winner Pharrell Williams and Mimi Valdés from i am OTHER.