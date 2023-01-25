Aqua Teen Hunger Force Season 12 Announced Ahead of Plantasm HBO Max Release

Aqua Teen Hunger Force is headed back for another season, as its creators have announced that the series had been renewed for a 12th season.

According to the announcement, the new season will comprise of five episodes. Creators Dave Willis and Matt Maiellaro also confirmed that the series’ most recent movie, Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm, will be released on HBO Max on February 8, 2023, and debut on Adult Swim on March 12, 2023, at midnight.

In a statement announcing both moves, Willis and Maiellaro said that they were excited to bring more episodes to a new generation, building upon what they call “the most impressive collection of IP ever.” They also jokingly congratulate fans who waited long enough to watch the new movie for free.

“We are thrilled to be making more Aqua Teen Hunger Force episodes for a new generation of fans, building upon the most impressive collection of IP ever assembled. Success is optimal and leads to quality,” said Maiellaro and Willis.

“Congratulations!” the pair added. “You waited just long enough for Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm to be free on the service your parents pay for. I can’t wait for you to discover the project everyone has been talking about, and by everyone, I mean our personal twitter accounts. There is too much stuff to watch already. Breathe, and focus exclusively on Aqua Teen. Delete everything else.”

Originally premiering in 2000, Aqua Teen Hunger Force was one of the very first Adult Swim series to premiere along with the cable channel. The series ran for 11 seasons, totaling 139 episodes, including two films, Aqua Teen Hunger Force Colon Movie Film for Theaters in 2007, and the 2022 film Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm. A series of YouTube spin-off shorts, Aquadonk Side Pieces, also released last year, featuring some of the show’s more iconic characters in small skits.