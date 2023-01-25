Frasier Reboot Series Casts Niles and Daphne’s Son David & More

According to Variety, newcomer Anders Keith and The Boys star Jess Salgueiro have been tapped to join Kelsey Grammer in Paramount+’s forthcoming Frasier sequel series. Keith is set to play Frasier’s nephew David — the son of Niles and Daphne from the original series. Meanwhile, Salgueiro will take on the role of Eve, the roommate of Jack Cutmore-Scott’s Freddy.

Their full character descriptions are listed below:

Keith’s David — an awkward college freshman with a penchant for off-kilter observations. Frasier’s nephew David has Niles’ intelligence, Daphne’s smile, and neither of their polish. David’s unearned confidence may confuse some, but Frasier has a fondness for his nephew’s earnest enthusiasm.

Salgueiro’s Eve — spontaneous, outgoing, and bursting with creative energy whether it was asked for or not. Eve is a breath of fresh air. With an innate ability to connect with both Frasier and Freddy, Eve is a critical bridge between father and son as they attempt to reconcile.

The Frasier sequel hails from writers Chris Harris and Joe Cristalli. It will feature the return of Grammer as he reprises his iconic titular role. He will also be joined by previously announced cast member Nicholas Lyndhurst as Alan Cornwall, who’s Frasier’s old college buddy turned university professor.

“Frasier is off to a different city with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge, and an old dream or two to finally fulfill,” reads the logline. “Frasier has re-entered the building!”

Frasier ran on-air for eleven seasons from 1993 to 2004. It earned a total of 108 Emmy nominations and won 37 of them, including Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Grammer’s performance as Frasier Crane. In addition, the series also earned Grammer two Golden Globe Awards for Best Actor.

The original series featured a number of guest-stars who provided their voices as callers, including Gillian Anderson, Halle Berry, Jodie Foster, Carrie Fisher, Linda Hamilton, Helen Mirren, Ben Stiller, Kevin Bacon, Billy Crystal, and more.