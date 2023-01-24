Lockwood & Co. Netflix Release Date & Time

Lockwood & Co. is premiering on Netflix later this week.

A new coming-of-age supernatural series will be available for streaming soon. Here’s when to watch it.

When to Watch Lockwood & Co. on Netflix

Netflix will release Lockwood & Co. at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT/ 8 a.m. UK on Friday, January 27. Based on Jonathan Stroud’s novel series, Lockwood & Co. is written and directed by Attack the Block filmmaker Joe Cornish. The series stars Ruby Stokes as Lucy Carlyle, Cameron Chapman as Anthony Lockwood, Ali Hadji-Heshmati as George Karim, Ivanno Jeremiah as Inspector Barnes, Jack Bandeira as Quill Kipps, Luke Treadaway as The Golden Blade, Morven Christie as Penelope Fittes, Ben Crompton as Julius Winkman, Hayley Konadu as Flo Bones, Rhianna Dorris as Kat Godwin, and Paddy Holland as Bobby Vernon.

“In London, where the most gifted teenage ghost-hunters venture nightly into perilous combat with deadly spirits, amidst the many corporate, adult-run agencies, one stands alone: independent of any commercial imperative or adult supervision – a tiny startup, run by two teenage boys and a newly arrived, supremely psychically gifted girl, a renegade trio destined to unravel a mystery that will change the course of history: Lockwood & Co,” reads the synopsis.

Lockwood & Co is executive produced by Cornish, Nira Park, and Rachael Prior. It is a production by Complete Fiction.