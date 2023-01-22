How I Met Your Father Season 2 Hulu Release Date & Time

How I Met Your Father Season 2 is finally hitting Hulu.

In a matter of hours, Sophie and the rest of the gang will return for new adventures in the How I Met Your Mother spin-off. Here’s when to watch it.

When to Watch How I Met Your Father Season 2

Hulu will release the premiere of How I Met Your Father Season 2 at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Tuesday, January 24. The sophomore season will feature 20 installments which will debut weekly. The series is written and executive produced by creators Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger (Love Victor). It stars Hilary Duff (Lizzie McGuire) as Sophie, Chris Lowell (GLOW) as Jesse, Francia Raisa (Grown-ish) as Valentina, Tom Ainsley (The Royals) as Charlie, Tien Tran (Space Force) as Ellen, and Suraj Sharma (Homeland) as Sid. Additional cast includes Kim Cattrall, Daniel Augustin, Ashley Reyes, and Josh Peck.

“In the near future, Sophie (Duff) is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the present where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options,” reads the synopsis.

How I Met Your Mother creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas executive produced The Hulu sitcom along with Adam Londy. 20th Television is producing with Duff set as a producer.

The original series ran on-air for nine seasons from 2005-2014. It starred Josh Radnor as Ted Mosby, Jason Segel as Marshall Eriksen, Alyson Hannigan as Lily Aldrin, Neil Patrick Harris as Barney Stinson, and Cobie Smulders as Robin Scherbatsky, with Bob Saget serving as the voice of future Ted.