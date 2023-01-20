Agatha: Coven of Chaos Set Photo Shows MCU Series in Production

Through an Instagram story shared by Heartstopper breakout Joe Locke, it has been confirmed that production on Marvel Studios’ highly-anticipated Agatha: Coven of Chaos series has finally started. As part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase 5, it is expected to make its premiere in winter 2023.

The young actor also shared the first behind-the-scenes photo from the set of the Kathryn Hahn-led Disney+ series, featuring a set chair with “Agnes of Westview” written on its back. If fans would recall, Agnes was the name that Agatha Harkness used while she was disguised as a Westview resident during the first episodes of WandaVision.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos was officially announced during Disney Day 2021. It will feature the return of Kathryn Hahn as she reprises her WandaVision role as Agatha Harkness, who was one of the Elizabeth Olsen-led series’ antagonists and is the one who revealed Wanda’s true potential as the Scarlet Witch. For her fan-favorite performance, she earned an Emmy nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

The series will also see the return of Emma Caulfield Ford and Debra Jo Rupp, who are reprising their roles as Westview residents. They will be joined by MCU newcomers Emmy nominee Aubrey Plaza, Joe Locke Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Sasheer Zamata, and Patti LuPone, with Locke rumored to be the male lead.

The upcoming project hails from head writer Jac Schaeffer, who is also serving as an executive producer along with Kevin Feige. The directing lineup will consist of Schaeffer, Gandja Monteiro, and Rachel Goldberg.