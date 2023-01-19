Gossip Girl Canceled After 2 Seasons, HBO Max Issues Statement

Despite having a strong series debut in 2021, HBO Max has officially decided not to renew Joshua Safran’s Gossip Girl revival for a third season. The teen drama will be streaming its final episode next Thursday, January 26.

“We are very grateful to showrunner/executive producer Joshua Safran, and executive producers Stephanie Savage and Josh Schwartz for bringing us back to the Upper East Side and all the scandals at Constance Billard,” HBO Max said in a statement (via Deadline). “Although we are not moving forward with a third season of Gossip Girl, we thank them for the enticing love triangles, calculated backstabbing, and impeccable fashion this series brought to a new audience.”

Based on the bestselling novels by Cecily von Ziegesar and the original show, Gossip Girl is written and executive produced by Joshua Safran, who also serves as showrunner. It stars Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak, Savannah Lee Smith, and Grace Duah.

“It’s the second semester of Junior year, and Gossip Girl is leaving no stone unturned in her effort to control the scandalous lives/spin the scandalous lies of Manhattan’s elite,” reads the synopsis. “She’s learned a thing or two from her first go-round — namely, what her audience wants, they shall get. It’s time for her to turn the heat up on what’s been simmering (Julien, have you met Monet?) as well as look at her own impact and how she can make it more catastrophic than it was before. Even if that means lying to do it. Old enemies, new allies, constantly shifting sands — this semester, there can only be one queen, and by the end of the school year, everyone will know where the bodies are buried and just who was holding the shovel.”

Gossip Girl is produced by Fake Empire and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios. Executive producers also include Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage of Fake Empire, Leslie Morgenstein, and Gina Girolamo of Alloy Entertainment. Lis Rowinski of Fake Empire serves as co-executive producer