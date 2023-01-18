Ted Lasso Season 3 Premiere Date Window Revealed, First Photo Released

Apple TV+ has announced Ted Lasso Season 3’s release window and given fans their first look at the upcoming season. The streamer stated that the third season of Ted Lasso would be premiering this spring, meaning new episodes may not be too far off.

The image shows Nick Mohammed’s Nate and Jason Sudeikis’ Ted Lasso staring at one another. Apple TV+ did not confirm whether or not Season 3 would be the series’ last, though it has been mentioned before that the third season was originally written to be the final one.

Check out the first Ted Lasso Season 3 photo below:

Ted Lasso stars Jason Sudeikis (Saturday Night Live), Hannah Waddingham (Game of Thrones), Brendan Hunt (We’re the Millers), Jeremy Swift (Downton Abbey), Juno Temple (The Other Boleyn Girl), Brett Goldstein (Derek), Phil Dunster (The Good Liar), and Nick Mohammed (Intelligence).

Sudeikis first portrayed the character in 2013 as part of NBC Sports’ promotional videos. His Ted Lasso videos had already garnered more than 10 million views since their release.

Ted Lasso was developed by Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, and Joe Kelly. Executive producers are Sudeikis, Lawrence, Jeff Ingold, and Liza Katzer. It is a production by Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television.