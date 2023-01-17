The Walking Dead Season 11 Blu-ray Release & Bonus Content Announced

Fans can watch the epic conclusion of the attempts of Maggie, Negan, Michonne, and the others to survive a zombie apocalypse as The Walking Dead Season 11 hits Blu-ray, Digital, and DVD. Starting on March 14, all 24 installments in the last season of AMC’s former flagship series will hit the domestic market. Fans can buy The Walking Dead Season 11 starting at $59.99 for Blu-ray + Digital and $49.98 for DVD. The domestic release will also come with some deleted scenes as bonus content.

The full list of special features includes:

Deleted Scene Ep. 1110 “New Haunts”

Deleted Scene Ep. 1110 “Rogue Element”

Check out The Walking Dead Season 11 cover art.

“In the epic final season of The Walking Dead, Daryl and Maggie embark on a risky mission with Negan to root out the shadowy Reapers while Eugene and Ezekiel make contact with the sprawling Commonwealth. To secure aid for Alexandria – their goal – they must assimilate…a tough ask for people who’ve seen no end of deceit, betrayal, and loss. Stunned by the Commonwealth’s resources, the group slowly adjusts to their new home, but they can’t ignore what lurks beneath its seemingly civilized surface. Soon, threats abound, loyalties are tested, and shocking fates await. But the fight for the future, threatened by an ever-growing population of walkers, means the walking dead will live on….”

Season 11 consisted of 24 episodes divided into three 8-episode parts. It featured new cast members, including Margot Bingham as Stephanie, Michael James Shaw as Mercer, Laila Robins as Pamela Milton, and Josh Hamilton as Lance Hornsby.

The Walking Dead starred Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Lauren Cohan, Cailey Fleming, Josh McDermitt, Christian Serratos, Seth Gilliam, Ross Marquand, as well as Khary Payton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan. It also featured Nadia Hilker, Lauren Ridloff, Cooper Andrews, Callan McAuliffe, Eleanor Matsuura, and Cassady McClincy.

Based on Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore, and Charlie Adlard’s comic series of the same name, the series was executive produced by Kirkman together with Scott M. Gimple, Greg Nicotero, David Alpert, Joseph Incaprera, Gale Anne Hurd, as well as Denise Huth, and Angela Kang, who returned as the showrunner for the final installment.