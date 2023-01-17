Snowpiercer’s Final Season Won’t Be Airing on TNT

After previously announcing that Snowpiercer would be ending its run with the upcoming fourth season, TNT has officially cut ties with the sci-fi drama. According to Deadline, Warner Bros. Discovery has decided to pull the final season of Snowpiercer from TNT, even though it has already completed its production.

This decision is reportedly part of the company’s tax write-offs for content. The outlet’s source revealed that Tomorrow Studios is currently finding a new home for Snowpiercer‘s final season, with the hopes of building a franchise around it.

“This was a difficult decision, but our admiration for the talented writers, actors and crew who brought Snowpiercer’s extraordinary post-apocalyptic world to life remains strong,” an HBO representative said in a statement. “We have been working collaboratively with the producers since last year to help the series find a new home where fans can continue to enjoy the compelling story and exceptional visual experience. We look forward to working with them on future projects.”

“We love Snowpiercer and believe Season 4 completes a story with incredible talent that will entertain viewers while exploring issues of climate change and class warfare,” Tomorrow Studios’ Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements said. “We are so passionate about this series that we have acquired the rights to control the franchise. We hope to find the perfect partner shortly and finish a great ride with the final season.”

Snowpiercer stars Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, Sean Bean, Rowan Blanchard, Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Lena Hall, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto, Roberto Urbina, Sheila Vand, Mike O’Malley, and Steven Ogg.

Snowpiercer is executive produced by Graeme Manson, Aubrey Nealon, Marty Adelstein, and Becky Clements, as well as Matthew O’Connor, Ben Rosenblatt, and Scott Derrickson, and the original film’s producers, including Bong Joon Ho, Miky Lee, Jinnie Choi, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun, and Dooho Choi. The show is produced by Tomorrow Studios, along with CJ Entertainment.