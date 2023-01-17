Shoresy Season 2 Announced Alongside Returning Cast

Shoresy Season 2 has been officially announced for the popular Letterkenny spin-off starring creator Jared Keeso. Airing on Hulu in the United States, it will begin production in Sudbury this spring.

The second season of Shoresy features plenty of familiar faces. Returning for the sophomore iteration is Tasya Teles (The 100) as Nat, Harlan Blayne Kytwayhat (Prey) as Sanguinet, Blair Lamora (Paranormal Nightshift) as Ziigwan, and Keilani Rose (Filmsy) as Miigwan. From, Blainville, QC, rapper Jonathan-Ismael Diaby starts as Dolo, and former Montréal Canadien, author, and actor Terry Ryan starts as Hitch. Ryan McDonell (The Crossing) stars as Michaels, Max Bouffard (Letterkenny) is JJ Frankie JJ, and former Kahnawake Condor and MMA fighter Andrew “The Canon Antsanen returns as Goody.

Additionally, the hockey comedy features plenty of athletes in its cast. Legendary enforcer Jon “Nasty” Mirasty, former Carolina Hurricanes center Brandon Nolan, and three-time Stanley Cup winner Jordan Nolan star as Jim, Jim, and Jim, respectively with Listowel’s Keegan Long as Liam, and North Bay’s Bourke Cazabon as Cory.

“The series follows the foul-mouthed, chirp-serving, mother-loving, fan-favorite character, Shoresy (Keeso), and the embattled Sudbury Blueberry Bulldogs as they continue their quest to never lose again,” says the logline.

Developed by Bell Media for Canadian SVOD service Crave, Shoresy is produced by New Metric Media, in partnership with Play Fun Games in association with Bell Media, with the participation of Canada Media Fund, the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation and the Bell Fund, with the assistance of the Canadian Film or Video Production Tax Credit and Ontario Creates.

Keeso is executive producer, writer, star, and creator. Jacob Tierney is executive producer and director. Kaniehtiio Horn is producer. Mark Montefiore and Kara Haflidson are Executive Producers for New Metric Media. For Bell Media, Senior Production Executive is Chris Kelley; Sarah Fowlie is Head of Production, Original Programming; Rachel Goldstein-Couto, Head of Development, Original Programming; Carlyn Klebuc is General Manager, Original Programming; Justin Stockman is Vice President, Content Development & Programming; and Karine Moses is Senior Vice President, Content Development & News.