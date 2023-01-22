Hulu Schedule January 23-29: New TV & Movies

How I Met Your Father Season 2 is among the most interesting things on the Hulu schedule for January 23-29.

On Tuesday, January 24, Hulu will release the premiere of How I Met Your Father Season 2. The series is written and executive produced by creators Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger (Love Victor). It stars Hilary Duff (Lizzie McGuire) as Sophie, Chris Lowell (GLOW) as Jesse, Francia Raisa (Grown-ish) as Valentina, Tom Ainsley (The Royals) as Charlie, Tien Tran (Space Force) as Ellen, and Suraj Sharma (Homeland) as Sid. Additional cast includes Kim Cattrall, Daniel Augustin, Ashley Reyes, and Josh Peck.

“In the near future, Sophie (Duff) is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the present where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options,” reads the synopsis.

The Hulu sitcom is executive produced by How I Met Your Mother creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas, along with Adam Londy. 20th Television is producing with Duff set as a producer.

The original series ran on-air for nine seasons from 2005-2014. It starred Josh Radnor as Ted Mosby, Jason Segel as Marshall Eriksen, Alyson Hannigan as Lily Aldrin, Neil Patrick Harris as Barney Stinson, and Cobie Smulders as Robin Scherbatsky, with Bob Saget serving as the voice of future Ted.

Hulu Schedule January 23-29 | New TV & Movie Additions

Monday, January 23

Accused: Series Premiere

Tuesday, January 24

How I Met Your Father : Season 2 Premiere

: Season 2 Premiere The Bachelor : Season 27 Premiere

: Season 27 Premiere Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens: Season 2A

Wednesday, January 25

Extraordinary: Complete Season 1

Thursday, January 26

The 1619 Project : Two-Episode Series Premiere

: Two-Episode Series Premiere Killing County : Complete Limited Series

: Complete Limited Series National Geographic Investigates: LSD and Psychedelics: Special Premiere

Friday, January 27