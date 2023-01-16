Agatha: Coven of Chaos Sets Directors Ahead of Filming Start

Not too much is known about the upcoming Disney+ series Agatha: Coven of Chaos, but according to The Hollywood Reporter, the series is set to begin production very soon.

In a recent edition of the “Heat Vision” newsletter, it’s noted that production on the project is set to begin this week, with filming set to take place in Atlanta. Elsewhere in the newsletter, it’s also revealed that Jac Schaeffer, who is serving as head writer and executive producer on the show, will also step behind the camera, and direct multiple episodes.

Alongside Schaeffer, Gandja Monteiro — who directed two episodes of the hit Netflix series Wednesday — will also direct some episodes, as will Rachel Goldberg, who worked on Peacock’s A Friend of the Family, as well as Netflix’s Resident Evil series.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos (formerly titled House of Harkness) was officially announced during Disney Day 2021. It will feature the return of Kathryn Hahn as she reprises her WandaVision role as Agatha Harkness, who was one of the Elizabeth Olsen-led series’ antagonists and is the one who revealed Wanda’s true potential as the Scarlet Witch. For her fan-favorite performance, she earned an Emmy nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

The series will also feature the introduction of MCU newcomers Heartstopper breakout Joe Locke, Emmy nominee Aubrey Plaza, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Debra Jo Rupp, Sasheer Zamata, and Patti LuPone, with Locke rumored to be the male lead.

The upcoming project hails from head writer Jac Schaeffer, who is also serving as an executive producer along with Kevin Feige. It is confirmed to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase 5. Agatha: Coven of Chaos is expected to make its premiere in winter 2023.