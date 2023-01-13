Lioness: Morgan Freeman Joins Cast of Taylor Sheridan’s Paramount+ Series

Legendary actor Morgan Freeman has joined the cast of Taylor Sheridan’s upcoming Paramount+ series Lioness, according to a report from Deadline.

The series is based on a real-life CIA program and will also feature Nicole Kidman, Zoe Saldaña, Jill Wagner, Dave Annable, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Hannah Love Lanier, Stephanie Nur, and Jonah Wharton alongside Freeman.

Freeman’s character in Lioness will be Edwin Mullins. In the show, Mullins is the United States Secretary of State. Not much else is known about the character besides his role in the government.

The official series description for Sheridan’s Lioness notes that it follows “Cruz Manuelos (Laysla De Oliveira), a rough-around-the-edges but passionate young Marine recruited to join the CIA’s Lioness Engagement Team to help bring down a terrorist organization from within.”

Sheridan’s latest TV series is highly anticipated, as his career as a filmmaker has quickly seen him rise to superstardom. Following a successful acting career that featured starring roles in FX’s Sons of Anarchy and Veronica Mars, Sheridan went on to co-create the smash hit Paramount series Yellowstone, as well as create its two prequel series 1883 and 1923. He also co-created the crime dramas Mayor of Kingstown and Tulsa King.

Freeman is best known for his roles in film, which includes celebrated contributions to Street Smart, Driving Miss Daisy, The Shawshank Redemption, Million Dollar Baby, Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy, and more. His recent television credits include Solos and The Kominsky Method.