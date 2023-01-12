HBO Max Price Increase Announced Despite Removing WB’s Own Content

Warner Bros. Discovery has announced that its popular streaming service, HBO Max, will be seeing its first price increase as of today.

As of January 12, HBO Max will cost $15.99 (plus applicable taxes) each month — a one dollar increase from the previous price of $14.99. Current subscribers to the platform will see the increase from their next billing cycle on or after Saturday, February 11, 2023 onwards.

“This price increase of one dollar will allow us to continue to invest in providing even more culture-defining programming and improving our customer experience for all users,” said a statement from the company.

This marks the first price increase for the streamer since launching in May 2020. The service has seen the controversial removal of numerous Warner Bros. shows and movies in recent months following the Warner Bros. Discovery merger.