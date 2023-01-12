Listen to an Exclusive Track from the Hunters Season 2 Soundtrack

ComingSoon is pleased to present an exclusive track from the Hunters Season 2 soundtrack. Featuring music by Rupert Gregson-Williams (The Crown), the score utilizes orchestra and choir to underscore the action. Lakeshore Records is set to release Hunters Season 2 soundtrack digitally on January 13.

“Working with a talented and enthusiastic writer, who is also the showrunner is an enormous thrill on a TV show, and the collaboration with David Weil proved to be a great ride. The cultural depth, emotions, and musical language of the Hunters gave me so much to feed off,” says Gregson-Williams. “The darkness and humor offset it all too. Amazon were very supportive in giving me the support to use choir and orchestra, as well as all the fabulous solo artists I had. I hope people enjoy the soundtrack album.“

Check out the “Main Title” track from Hunters Season 2 soundtrack below:

The final season of the series, created and executive produced by David Weil and starring Al Pacino and Jennifer Jason Leigh, debuts globally on Prime Video on January 13.

Hunters Season 2 Tracklist