Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight Season 2 Netflix Release Date & Time

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight Season 2 is premiering on Netflix later this week.

The mighty kung fu warrior Po (Jack Black) is finally back for a new set of adventures. Here’s when to watch it.

When to Watch Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight Season 2 on Netflix

Netflix set the Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight Season 2 release date at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT/8 a.m. UK on Thursday, January 12. Joining Black are franchise vet James Hong as Mr. Ping, Rita Ora as Wandering Blade, Chris Geere as Klaus Dumont, Della Saba as Veruca Dumont, Rahnuma Panthaky as Rukhmini, and Ed Weeks as Colin. Season 2 will also introduce new guest stars, including Harvey Guillen as a frog named Pelpel, Richard Ayoade as a mole-rat named Kyle, Shohreh Aghdashloo as pirate queen Forouzan, and Melissa Villaseñor as the excitable scientist Akna.

“Pursuit of the villainous weasels Klaus and Veruca and the powerful Tianshiang weapons has Po venture outside of China for the first time with a motley crew of warriors, including the fierce Wandering Blade, the slippery Rukhmini, and loyal Mr. Ping,” reads the synopsis. “From a museum heist in India to a volcanic eruption in Central America, the heroes face danger at every turn on their journey to unravel the secrets surrounding Blade’s brother and his connection to the magical weapons.

And finally, as the team of warriors begins a long journey to England, Po tells a story explaining Chinese New Year customs and traditions to elevate the crew’s spirits in a Lunar New Year special.”

Peter Hastings executive produced Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight with Shaunt Nigoghossian, Chris Amick, and Ben Mekler. The Kung Fu Panda franchise began in 2008, with the first film picking up an Oscar nomination for Best Animated Feature. It spawned two more sequels in 2011 and 2016, grossing over $1.8 billion at the worldwide box office.