Gen V Season 2 in Development Ahead of The Boys Spin-off’s Debut

Ahead of its highly-anticipated series debut this year, Prime Video’s The Boys spin-off Gen V has officially started developing its second season. According to Deadline, executive producer Michele Fazekas is set to open the writer’s room in anticipation of an early season renewal after the first season reportedly earned a positive reaction from the streamer.

The outlet’s sources also note that Fazekas is also expected to serve as the sole showrunner for the possible Gen V Season 2, as her long-time collaborator and first season co-showrunner Tara Butters would be taking a break from the industry in order to focus on her family.

The spin-off stars Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi. The project is loosely inspired by the G-Men, a parody of the X-Men from The Boys comic book series created by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson.

“Set at America’s only college exclusively for young-adult superheroes (run by Vought International), Gen V is an irreverent, R-rated series that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities,” reads the synopsis. “It’s part college show, part Hunger Games — with all the heart, satire, and raunch of The Boys.”

Gen V is executive produced by showrunners Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters. Executive producers are Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Craig Rosenberg, Zak Schwartz, Erica Rosbe, Michaela Starr, and Brant Engelstein.

The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television Studios and Amazon Studios, in association with Kripke Enterprises, Point Grey Pictures, and Original Film. Loreli Alanís serves as executive in charge for Point Grey Pictures.