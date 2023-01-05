Lioness: Nicole Kidman Joins Cast of Taylor Sheridan’s Paramount+ Series

Nicole Kidman has joined the cast of Taylor Sheridan’s upcoming Paramount+ series Lioness, according to a recent report from Variety.

The series is based on a real-life CIA program and will also feature Zoe Saldaña, Jill Wagner, Dave Annable, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Hannah Love Lanier, Stephanie Nur, and Jonah Wharton alongside Kidman.

According to the report, Kidman will play the role of Kaitlyn Meade, a Senior Supervisor in the CIA “who has had a long career of playing the politics game.” The character description for Kidman’s Meade also notes that “she must juggle the trappings of being a woman in the high-ranking intelligence community, a wife that longs for the attention she herself can’t even give, and a mentor to someone veering suspiciously close to the same rocky road she’s found herself on.”

The official series description for Sheridan’s Lioness notes that it follows “Cruz Manuelos (Laysla De Oliveira), a rough-around-the-edges but passionate young Marine recruited to join the CIA’s Lioness Engagement Team to help bring down a terrorist organization from within.”

Sheridan’s latest TV series is highly anticipated, as his career as a filmmaker has quickly seen him rise to superstardom. Following a successful acting career that featured starring roles in FX’s Sons of Anarchy and Veronica Mars, Sheridan went on to co-create the smash hit Paramount series Yellowstone, as well as create its two prequel series 1883 and 1923. He also co-created the crime thriller Mayor of Kingstown, as well as created the crime drama Tulsa King.

While Kidman is most well-known for her legendary work in film, she has begun working much more in the world of television over the past couple of years. Her biggest TV role came in the 2017 HBO series Big Little Lies, which saw her win a Primetime Emmy Award and Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Limited Series. She has also starred in HBO’s The Undoing, Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers, and is set to star in the upcoming Amazon drama series Expats.