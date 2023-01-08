Paramount+ Schedule January 9-15: New TV & Movies

The sophomore season of Mayor of Kingstown is part of the Paramount+ schedule for January 9-15.

On Sunday, January 15, the streaming service (sign-up for Paramount+ here) will release the Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 premiere. The series hails from Oscar nominee Taylor Sheridan, which marks his latest collaboration with Paramount following his hit family drama Yellowstone. Mayor of Kingstown stars Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky, Dianne Wiest as Miriam McLusky, Taylor Handley as Kyle McLusky, Kyle Chandler as Mitch McLusky, Hugh Dillon as Ian, Emma Laird as Iris, Aidan Gillen as Milo Sunter, and more.

“The series follows the McLusky family — power brokers in Kingstown, Mich., where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry,” reads the synopsis. “Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption, and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither.”

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, Mayor of Kingstown is executive produced by Sheridan, Dillon, Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, and Michael Friedman. Fuqua also directed the first episode.

Paramount+ Schedule January 9-15 | New TV & Movie Additions

Monday, January 9

NCIS Crossover Event (Season 4)

(Season 4) 12 Angry Men

A Different Story

A Small Town In Texas

A Twist Of Sand

American Friends

An Officer and a Gentleman

Billie

Breakdown

Clue

Consuming Passions

Devil In A Blue Dress

Ghosts Can’T Do It

Hammer Down

Hannibal Brooks

Hell Boats

High Season

In The Arms Of A Killer

Instant Karma

Jeremy

Joe Dancer III: The Big Trade

Journey To The Center Of The Earth

Juliet, Naked

Kansas

Kidnap

Killers Three

Kiss The Sky

Lois Gibbs And The Love Canal

Love Bites

Love Or Money?

Mad Dog Time

Married To It

Mary Had A Little

Meatballs 4

Megaville

Million Dollar Rip Off

Miracle Beach

Mortal Passions

My Father’s House

Night Game

Night of the Living Dead

Night Visitor

Oleanna

One More Chance

Operation Bottleneck

Osama

Our Winning Season

Out of Time

Over The Brooklyn Bridge

Pale Blood

Patty Duke Show: Still Rockin’ In Brookl

Pieces Of Dreams

Playing Mona Lisa

Portrait In Terror

Predators

Prey For The Hunter

Pursuit

Return From The Ashes

Rockula

Saintly Sinners

Saving Grace

Scorchers

Showgirls

Sketch Artist Ii: Hands That See

Ski School

Some of My Best Friends Are…

Something Short Of Paradise

Spill

Storefront Hitchcock

Summer Heat

Survival Game

Sword Of The Conqueror

The Barbarians

The Big Caper

The Brady Bunch Movie

The Burning

The Case Of The Hillside Stranglers

The Emperor’s New Clothes

The Golden Seal

The Hanging Garden

The Happy Hooker

The Happy Hooker Goes Hollywood

The Hoodlum Priest

The Hustler

The Iron Triangle

The Last Of The Finest

The Longshot

The Love Guru

The Nevadan

The Norseman

The Passage

The Revolt of the Slaves

The Seven Magnificent Gladiators

The Thousand Plane Raid

The Transporter

Traces Of Red

Trackdown

Under Age

Underworld

Underworld Awakening

Underworld Evolution

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

Vietnam Texas

Virgin High

War-Gods Of The Deep

Warriors From Hell

When The Clock Strikes

Why Me?

Wicked Stepmother

Wild Orchid 2: Two Shades Of Blue

Wednesday, January 11

Lingo (Season 1)

Sunday, January 15