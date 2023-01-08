Paramount+ Schedule January 9-15: New TV & Movies

The sophomore season of Mayor of Kingstown is part of the Paramount+ schedule for January 9-15.
On Sunday, January 15, the streaming service (sign-up for Paramount+ here) will release the Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 premiere. The series hails from Oscar nominee Taylor Sheridan, which marks his latest collaboration with Paramount following his hit family drama Yellowstone. Mayor of Kingstown stars Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky, Dianne Wiest as Miriam McLusky, Taylor Handley as Kyle McLusky, Kyle Chandler as Mitch McLusky, Hugh Dillon as Ian, Emma Laird as Iris, Aidan Gillen as Milo Sunter, and more.
“The series follows the McLusky family — power brokers in Kingstown, Mich., where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry,” reads the synopsis. “Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption, and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither.”
Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, Mayor of Kingstown is executive produced by Sheridan, Dillon, Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, and Michael Friedman. Fuqua also directed the first episode.
Paramount+ Schedule January 9-15 | New TV & Movie Additions
Monday, January 9
- NCIS Crossover Event (Season 4)
- 12 Angry Men
- A Different Story
- A Small Town In Texas
- A Twist Of Sand
- American Friends
- An Officer and a Gentleman
- Billie
- Breakdown
- Clue
- Consuming Passions
- Devil In A Blue Dress
- Ghosts Can’T Do It
- Hammer Down
- Hannibal Brooks
- Hell Boats
- High Season
- In The Arms Of A Killer
- Instant Karma
- Jeremy
- Joe Dancer III: The Big Trade
- Journey To The Center Of The Earth
- Juliet, Naked
- Kansas
- Kidnap
- Killers Three
- Kiss The Sky
- Lois Gibbs And The Love Canal
- Love Bites
- Love Or Money?
- Mad Dog Time
- Married To It
- Mary Had A Little
- Meatballs 4
- Megaville
- Million Dollar Rip Off
- Miracle Beach
- Mortal Passions
- My Father’s House
- Night Game
- Night of the Living Dead
- Night Visitor
- Oleanna
- One More Chance
- Operation Bottleneck
- Osama
- Our Winning Season
- Out of Time
- Over The Brooklyn Bridge
- Pale Blood
- Patty Duke Show: Still Rockin’ In Brookl
- Pieces Of Dreams
- Playing Mona Lisa
- Portrait In Terror
- Predators
- Prey For The Hunter
- Pursuit
- Return From The Ashes
- Rockula
- Saintly Sinners
- Saving Grace
- Scorchers
- Showgirls
- Sketch Artist Ii: Hands That See
- Ski School
- Some of My Best Friends Are…
- Something Short Of Paradise
- Spill
- Storefront Hitchcock
- Summer Heat
- Survival Game
- Sword Of The Conqueror
- The Barbarians
- The Big Caper
- The Brady Bunch Movie
- The Burning
- The Case Of The Hillside Stranglers
- The Emperor’s New Clothes
- The Golden Seal
- The Hanging Garden
- The Happy Hooker
- The Happy Hooker Goes Hollywood
- The Hoodlum Priest
- The Hustler
- The Iron Triangle
- The Last Of The Finest
- The Longshot
- The Love Guru
- The Nevadan
- The Norseman
- The Passage
- The Revolt of the Slaves
- The Seven Magnificent Gladiators
- The Thousand Plane Raid
- The Transporter
- Traces Of Red
- Trackdown
- Under Age
- Underworld
- Underworld Awakening
- Underworld Evolution
- Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
- Vietnam Texas
- Virgin High
- War-Gods Of The Deep
- Warriors From Hell
- When The Clock Strikes
- Why Me?
- Wicked Stepmother
- Wild Orchid 2: Two Shades Of Blue
Wednesday, January 11
- Lingo (Season 1)
Sunday, January 15
- Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 premiere
- A Fish Called Wanda
- Carrie
- Casino Royale
- Father of the Bride
- Fiddler On the Roof
- For Your Eyes Only
- Goldeneye
- Judgment At Nuremberg
- Licence to Kill
- Live and Let Die
- Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love
- Midnight Cowboy
- Octopussy
- Paths of Glory
- Platoon
- Quantum of Solace
- Red River
- Return Of The Pink Panther
- Rob Roy
- Robocop
- Rocky
- Rocky Balboa
- Rocky II
- Rocky III
- Rocky IV
- Rocky V
- Run Silent, Run Deep
- Skyfall
- That’s Entertainment
- The Alamo
- The Apartment
- The Defiant Ones
- The Dirty Dozen
- The Living Daylights
- The Magnificent Seven
- The Man with the Golden Gun
- The Manchurian Candidate
- The Pink Panther
- The Pink Panther Strikes Again
- The Silence of the Lambs
- The Thomas Crown Affair
- The Unforgiven
- The World is Not Enough
- Tomorrow Never Dies
- View To A Kill
- Witness For the Prosecution