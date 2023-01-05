Former Disney Star Jake Paul Set to Make MMA Debut in 2023

Former Disney star Jake Paul is ready for the next step in his combat sports career as he focuses on his mixed martial arts debut, which will go down under the Professional Fighters League banner.

YouTube-star-turned-actor Paul has teamed up with PFL to compete in mixed martial arts. Paul, 25, has already tested himself in several boxing matches, piling up a 6-0 record in the sweet science. Paul hasn’t disclosed the date of his MMA debut, but he eyes making it happen in 2023, as he stated to The New York Times.

“I’ve proven myself in and out of the boxing ring, and now I am going to do the same in MMA, and there is no limit to the positive impact I can make on the sport,” said Paul in a press release. “I plan to enter the PFL SmartCage and once again show the world that that anything is possible with hard work and dedication. Outside of the cage, equal fighter-pay and advocating for female fighters has been my passion, and I am aligned with PFL to evolve the sport.”

Paul will fight in pay-per-view superfights rather than the promotion’s regular cards, which stream live on ESPN+. This move is sure to bolster the promotion’s presence as they continue to grow.

“I believe in PFL, their mission, and what they have accomplished in a very short period of time. That is why I chose to partner with PFL exclusively, both as a fighter and a businessperson. As Head of Fighter Advocacy, I will consistently promote PFL fighters and I invite all top MMA fighters, both men and women, to join the PFL and get a payday like they’ve never had before.”

In addition to acquiring combat sports experience, Paul also features several movie and television credits on his resume. His actorial career started with 2016’s Dance Camp, a dramedy directed by the artists known as Bert & Bertie (Amber Templemore-Finlayson and Katie Ellwood, respectively) for YouTube Red. He also portrayed Dirk Mann in seasons 1 and 2 of Bizaardvark. Most recently, Paul starred in 2022’s A Genie’s Tail.