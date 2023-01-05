Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches AMC Release Date & Time

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches is finally premiering on AMC this week.

The highly anticipated series stars Alexandra Daddario as Rowan, a neurosurgeon who discovers she comes from a family of witches. Here’s when to watch it.

When to Watch Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches on AMC

Fans can watch the Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches premiere at 9 p.m. ET on AMC on Sunday, January 8. AMC+ subscribers might get the chance to watch it a bit earlier on Sunday. Based on Anne Rice’s Lives of the Mayfair Witches trilogy novel, Mayfair Witches hails from Masters of Sex‘s Esta Spalding and Michelle Ashford, who are both serving as writers and executive producers. Spalding is also set as the showrunner under her overall deal with AMC Studios.

The series will focus on an intuitive young neurosurgeon who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations.

The series adaptation will consist of eight episodes produced by AMC Studios. Christopher Rice is executive producing on all projects based on his late mother’s iconic works acquired by AMC Networks in 2020. This serves as the second project in the network’s expanding Anne Rice universe, following the Interview with the Vampire series.