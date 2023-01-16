The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2 Prime Video Release Date & Time

The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2 is debuting on Prime Video this week.

A year after its premiere, the streaming service is releasing the premiere of The Legend of Vox Machina sophomore season. Here’s when to watch it.

When to Watch The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2 on Prime Video

Prime Video will release The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2 at 12 a.m. ET on Friday, January 20. Fans on the West Coast can watch it starting at 9 p.m. PT on Thursday, January 19. The streaming service will drop the first three installments in the sophomore season at once. New batches of three installments will follow weekly. The show is based on the beloved characters and adventures of Critical Role’s first live-streamed tabletop role-playing game (RPG) campaign. It features the voices of Critical Role founders and cast members Laura Bailey, Taliesin Jaffe, Ashley Johnson, Liam O’Brien, Matthew Mercer, Marisha Ray, Sam Riegel, and Travis Willingham.

“In Season 2, after saving the realm from evil and destruction at the hands of the most terrifying power couple in Exandria, Vox Machina is faced with saving the world once again—this time, from a sinister group of dragons known as the Chroma Conclave,” reads the synopsis.

The new line-up includes Will Friedle, Billy Boyd, Henry Winkler, Lance Reddick, Cree Summer, Alanna Ubach, Cheech Marin, Troy Baker, Sendhil Ramamurthy, Ralph Ineson, and Mary Elizabeth McGlynn. In addition, Stephanie Beatriz, Indira Varma, Gina Torres, Kelly Hu, and Esmé Creed-Miles are also returning to guest star.

The Legend of Vox Machina is a production of Amazon Studios, Critical Role, and Titmouse for Prime Video. The Critical Role cast are also serving as executive producers, alongside Brandon Auman (Star Wars: Resistance), Chris Prynoski (Metalocalypse), Shannon Prynoski (Fairfax), and Ben Kalina (Big).