That ’90s Show Netflix Release Date & Time

That ’90s Show is finally about to premiere on Netflix.

Fans of That ’70s Show will be happy to know that the upcoming sequel series is debuting this week. Here’s when to watch it.

When to Watch That ’90s Show on Netflix

Netflix will release That ’90s Show at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Thursday, January 19. The 10-episode series sees Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp reprising their roles as Red Forman and Kitty Forman. They are joined by Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide (Emergence), Mace Coronel (Colin in Black & White), Maxwell Acee Donovan (Gabby Duran & The Unsittables), and Reyn Doi (Side Hustle).

“Hello, Wisconsin! It’s 1995 and Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, is visiting her grandparents for the summer where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red,” reads the official synopsis. “Sex, drugs, and rock ’n roll never dies, it just changes clothes.”

That ’90s Show comes from the original series creators Bonnie and Terry Turner. Producers for the project are reportedly hoping that other familiar characters from That ’70s Show will make guest appearances on the new series. Ten episodes of the series have been ordered for the multi-cam spin-off. Gregg Mettler serves as showrunner, while Bonnie, Terry and Lindsey Turner, Marcy Carsey, and Tom Werner will executive produce.