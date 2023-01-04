The Flash Season 9: David Ramsey & More to Return in the Final Season

According to Deadline, Arrowverse vet David Ramsey is set to once again reprise his role John Diggle/Spartan in the upcoming ninth and final season of The Flash.

“As one of the legacy Arrowverse characters who helped start it all, John Diggle holds a special place in our hearts, as well as the fans.” executive producer Eric Wallace said in a statement. “Plus, the commanding presence and commitment to excellence actor/director David Ramsey brings to the screen each and every time is truly inspiring. So, of course, it was a no-brainer to have Diggle join Team Flash in our final season! So, get ready for a very emotional reunion as John Diggle aka Spartan helps protect Central City alongside Team Flash one, last time.”

In addition, The Flash alums Keiynan Lonsdale and Sendhil Ramamurthy have also been tapped to return as Wally West/ Kid Flash and Ramsey/ Bloodwork for the final chapter of The CW’s long-running superhero series. The three guest stars will be joining Grant Gustin’s Scarlet Speedster in episode 9.09 of the ninth season.

The Flash Season 9 stars Grant Gustin, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton, Brandon McKnight, and Jon Cor, with Jesse L. Martin and Richard Harman set to recur. Season 9 will also feature guest stars Javicia Leslie and Nicole Maine as they reprise their respective Arrowverse roles.

Based on the characters from DC Comics, the series is from Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Todd Helbing.