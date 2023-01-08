Hulu Schedule January 9-15: New TV & Movies

Koala Man is finally premiering as part of the Hulu schedule for January 9-15.

Monday, January 9, the streaming service will release all eight episodes of the much-anticipated animated series. Created by Michael Cusack (YOLO: Crystal Fantasy, Smiling Friends) –- who also voices the titular hero –, the series stars Hugh Jackman, Sarah Snook, Jemaine Clement, and Demi Lardner, among others.

“Koala Man follows middle-aged dad Kevin and his titular not-so-secret identity, whose only superpower is a burning passion for following rules and snuffing out petty crime in the town of Dapto. Though it may seem like any other Australian suburb, forces of evil both cosmic and man-made lie in wait to pounce on unsuspecting Daptonians. On a quest to clean up his hometown, and often roping his frustrated family into his adventures, Koala Man stands at the ready. He’ll do whatever it takes to defeat villainous masterminds, supernatural horrors, or worse: jerks who don’t take their rubbish bins down on the proper days.”

Koala Man is executive produced by Justin Roiland (Rick & Morty), Dan Hernandez, and Benji Samit. Michael Cowap also serves as executive producer. 20th Television Animation produces Koala Man for Hulu.

Hulu Schedule January 9-15 | New TV & Movie Additions

Monday, January 9

Koala Man : Complete Season 1

: Complete Season 1 Alert: Series Premiere

Wednesday, January 11

Port Protection Alaska: Season 6 Premiere

Thursday, January 12

How I Caught My Killer : Complete Season 1

: Complete Season 1 Name That Tune : Season 3 Premiere

: Season 3 Premiere Riotsville, USA (2022)

Friday, January 13

The Drop (2022)

Sunday, January 15