Superman & Lois: Jon Cryer Won’t Return as Lex Luthor, Role to Be Recast

Two and a Half Men vet Jon Cryer took to Twitter to confirm that he won’t be returning as Lex Luthor in The CW’s Superman and Lois series. He also revealed that the network has already notified him that the DC villain is set to be recast since the Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch-led series isn’t set in the Arrowverse world. However, it’s still unclear whether the iconic character would appear in next season or not.

And for the record, the folks at DC were very cool and gave me a heads up that the show was going a different way with character before they started looking.



Most of the time, actors learn about this stuff when it comes out in the trades. I’m grateful they were classy about it. — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) December 14, 2022

Cryer first appeared as Lex Luthor in Supergirl, in which he played the role for 20 episodes from 2019 to 2021. Apart from appearing in the Melissa Benoist-led series, he also became a part of The CW’s Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover, which allowed him to star in an episode of Batwoman, The Flash, Arrow, and Legends of Tomorrow.

Superman & Lois stars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman, Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, and Alexander Garfin as Jordan Kent. Following Jordan Elsass’ sudden exit, Jonathan Kent will now be played by Australian actor Michael Bishop (Spin) starting in the third season.

The series also features Dylan Walsh as General Lane, Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang-Cushing, Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Inde Navarette as Sarah Cushing, and Wolé Parks as John Henry Irons.

Superman & Lois is created and written by The Flash executive producer Todd Helbing. It is executive produced by DC TV universe creator Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Geoff Johns through their Berlanti Productions banner.