She-Hulk Comic Writer Calls Disney+ Series Most Accurate MCU Show

When Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk: Attorney at Law debuted on Disney+, many fans questioned the show’s accuracy compared to the comics that the series is based on. According to one of She-Hulks most prolific writers, however, the series is more accurate than any other MCU series.

In a recent series of tweets, writer Dan Slott — who is most well-known for his work on Spider-Man comics, but did write for She-Hulk for a three-year stint in 2004-07 — took umbrage with the fact that fans didn’t think the series was accurate.

Anyone saying the @SheHulkOfficial TV show wasn't "comic book accurate"…



I'm the guy who has written more issues of SHE-HULK than anyone.



I've read every single comic from every #SheHulk run.



And I'm saying, for the record, it is the MOST comic book accurate show in the MCU. pic.twitter.com/d1LGOrkve9 — Dan Slott (@DanSlott) January 2, 2023

In a follow-up tweet, Slott also shot back against those who were mad at the now infamous scene of She-Hulk and Megan Thee Stallion twerking. According to Slott, that’s just par for the course for She-Hulk, which he compares to other writers and artists having her jump rope in a bikini, as well as doing so much dancing, partying, and karaoke that it causes structural damage to the Avengers Mansion.

People arguing the twerking scene in #SheHulk wouldn't have happened in the comics…



Byrne had She-Hulk jumping rope in a bikini.



I had her karaokeing, dancing, & partying so hard it was causing structural damage to Avengers Mansion.



This is the hill they want to die on? ? — Dan Slott (@DanSlott) January 2, 2023

While some fans did try to argue the merits of how accurate the show is, Slott does have plenty of expertise on the matter. Some fans may continue to disagree that the series is accurate, but at least according to someone very familiar with the matter, the She-Hulk series is the closest the Disney+ shows have gotten to the comics.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now available to stream in its entirety on Disney+.