House of the Dragon Season 2 Will Adapt ‘Blood and Cheese’ Storyline

The upcoming second season of the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon is set to adapt one of the more memorable and violent storylines from George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood novel.

Speaking to Variety in a recent interview, executive producer and writer Sarah Hess confirmed that the “Blood and Cheese” storyline from the novel will end up in the series. When asked about the series, Hess said that the team are “currently writing the finale of Season 2,” and when the “Blood and Cheese” storyline was brought up, she simply said “I don’t think you will be disappointed.”

For those unaware, without diving too deep into spoilers, the “Blood and Cheese” storyline from George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood centers around two characters — literally named Blood and Cheese — who are tasked with carrying out a revenge plot against Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke) on behalf of Prince Daemon (Matt Smith) and Queen Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy). In the books, the mission is ordered following the death of Rhaenyra’s son Lucerys, at the hands of Prince Aemond.

Based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon chronicles the rise and the downfall of the Targaryens, the only family of dragonlords to survive the Doom of Valyria. It takes place 200 years before the events of the award-winning series adaptation of Game of Thrones, which aired its final episode in 2019.

The 10-episode series is led by Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, as well as Olivia Cooke, and Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen. It also features Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Sonoya Mizuno, Milly Alcock, Emily Carey, Graham McTavish, Ryan Corr, Jefferson Hall, David Horovitch, Matthew Needham, Bill Patterson, Gavin Spokes, Wil Johnson, John Macmillan, Savannah Steyn, and Theo Nate.