Don West Passes Away: TNA Wrestling Broadcaster Was 59

Beloved pro wrestling broadcaster Don West, who famously worked for Total Nonstop Action and IMPACT Wrestling, has passed away at the age of 59 after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Fellow pro wrestling broadcaster Mike Tenay, who was West’s on-screen partner for years, broke the news. “Just heard from [his] wife Terri that our brother Don West will be spending New Years in heaven,” announced Tenay on Twitter. “Terri said D-Dub finally had to tap out from his match with lymphoma. We bonded as soon as we met, both as broadcast partners and friends. Years of great moments both on and off camera.”

Two voices you could trust, two voices that made every single second they called better with their passion, enthusiasm and knowledge.



On this special night, we pay tribute to our original announce team – the legendary @DonWestDeals and @RealMikeTenay. #Slammiversary pic.twitter.com/NeyVX2T9pq — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 20, 2022

Outside of wrestling, West worked as a host at the Shop at Home Network. His work as a pitchman saw him sell over $1 billion in products. In 2002, he was hired by TNA to become the organization’s color commentator. He got into a number of notable angles during his run, which ended in 2012. He later joined IMPACT Wrestling as part of its merchandise department in 2017. West additionally did work as a radio sports talk show host in Nashville and was the director of sales and marketing for the Wenatchee Wild ice hockey team.

Check out a loving tribute for Don West that IMPACT Wrestling made while he battled cancer below:

ComingSoon sends condolences to West’s family and friends.