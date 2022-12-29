Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 Posters Preview the Team’s New Looks

Ahead of next week’s premiere of Season 2 of Star Wars: The Bad Batch on Disney+, a batch of new posters has been released, highlighting just some of the members of the titular squad.

The latest set of posters shows off a handful of members of Clone Force 99, also known as The Bad Batch. The posters highlight Hunter, Echo, Tech, and Omega, and also show off some of their new looks for the upcoming second season. Hunter, specifically, is seen sporting a much more colorful set of armor compared to his black and red look from the first season.

You can check out the Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 posters below:

“Star Wars: The Bad Batch follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in The Clone Wars) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War,” reads the first season’s synopsis. “Members of Bad Batch — a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army — each possess a singular exceptional skill that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew.”

The series features the voices of Dee Bradley Baker, Michelle Ang, Rhea Perlman, and Noshir Dalal, with Emmy winner Wanda Sykes making her guest starring debut in the second season as Phee Genoa.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch hails from executive producer Dave Filoni, who has been an integral force in the Star Wars universe this past decade due to his work on multiple animated Star Wars shows, such as The Clone Wars, Rebels, and Stars Wars Resistance, as well as in the live-action series The Mandalorian.

The series is executive produced by Athena Portillo, Brad Rau, Jennifer Corbett, and Carrie Beck, with Josh Rimes set as a producer. Rau is also serving as a supervising director with Corbett as head writer.