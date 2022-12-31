Paramount+ January 2023 Schedule: New TV & Movie Release Dates

The sophomore season of Mayor of Kingstown is one of the most eye-catching titles on the Paramount+ January 2023 schedule.
On Sunday, January 15, the streaming service (sign-up for Paramount+ here) will release the Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 premiere. The series hails from Oscar nominee Taylor Sheridan, which marks his latest collaboration with Paramount following his hit family drama Yellowstone. The series stars Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky, Dianne Wiest as Miriam McLusky, Taylor Handley as Kyle McLusky, Kyle Chandler as Mitch McLusky, Hugh Dillon as Ian, Emma Laird as Iris, Aidan Gillen as Milo Sunter, and more.
“The series follows the McLusky family — power brokers in Kingstown, Mich., where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry,” reads the synopsis. “Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption, and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither.”
Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, Mayor of Kingstown is executive produced by Sheridan, Dillon, Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, and Michael Friedman. Fuqua also directed the first episode.
Paramount+ January 2023 Schedule
January 1
- A River Runs Through It
- Arachnophobia
- Arrowhead
- Atlantic City
- Barbershop
- Blue Hawaii
- Bound
- Boys And Girls
- Bull Durham
- Carolina
- Cursed
- Days of Thunder
- El Dorado
- Forces Of Nature
- French Postcards
- Girls! Girls! Girls!
- Glory
- Good Burger
- Grease
- Halloween VIII: Resurrection
- Hang ‘Em High
- Hatari
- Home For The Holidays
- House Arrest
- Jinxed!
- Mean Creek
- Minority Report
- Morning Glory
- Paper Moon
- Paranormal Activity 2
- Paranormal Activity 3
- Paranormal Activity 4
- Paycheck
- Pony Express
- Pret-A-Porter
- Road Trip
- Roman Holiday
- Serpico
- Shaft
- Shakespeare in Love
- Shirley Valentine
- Silence
- Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over
- Star Trek Beyond
- Starting Over
- Swingers
- Teaching Mrs. Tingle
- The Duchess
- The Fighting Temptations
- The Foot Fist Way
- The Good, The Bad and the Ugly
- The Hunter
- The Italian Job
- The Lonely Man
- The Longshots
- The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
- The Monster Squad
- The Prince and Me
- The Romantics
- The Sons of Katie Elder
- The Thin Red Line
- The Two Jakes
- The Whales Of August
- Walking Tall
- We’re No Angels
- Wes Craven Presents: They
- Young Guns II
January 2
- Hell Bound
January 3
- Sometimes When We Touch series premiere
- A Green Journey
- A Matter of Sex
- Blue Chips
- Clerks
- Cold Mountain
- From a Whisper to a Scream
- Gentlemen in White Vests
- Have You Seen My Son?
- Hell Raiders
- Homeless
- Incident in an Alley
- Intimate Betrayal
- Invasion of the Star Creatures
- Jealousy
- Joe Dancer I: The Big Black Pill
- Joe Dancer II: The Monkey Mission
- Legion of Iron
- Mad Bull
- Memorial Day
- Mercy Or Murder?
- Ministry of Vengeance
- Money Talks
- Moving Target
- Murder By the Book
- NYPD Mounted
- Private Parts
- Rain Without Thunder
- Right of the People
- Riot on Sunset Strip
- Rosebud
- Samaritan: The Mitch Snyder Story
- Savage Weekend
- Secret of Deep Harbor
- Secret Screams
- Slipping Into Darkness
- Son-Rise
- Starflight One
- Stranger Who Looks Like Me
- Take It All
- Taxi Driver
- Terraces
- Terror Squad
- The Happy Hooker Goes to Washington
- The Hard Ride
- The Manster
- The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
- The Running Man
- The Secret of the Ice Cave
- The Soloist
- The Time Travelers
- The Whisperers
- The Witches
- This Girl for Hire
- Three on a Spree
- Timestalkers
- Underground Aces
- Virtuosity
- Wild Zone
- Windrider
January 4
- Tough As Nails (Season 4)
- High School Hellcats
January 5
- Crime Against Joe
January 9
- NCIS Crossover Event (Season 4)
- 12 Angry Men
- A Different Story
- A Small Town In Texas
- A Twist Of Sand
- American Friends
- An Officer and a Gentleman
- Billie
- Breakdown
- Clue
- Consuming Passions
- Devil In A Blue Dress
- Ghosts Can’T Do It
- Hammer Down
- Hannibal Brooks
- Hell Boats
- High Season
- In The Arms Of A Killer
- Instant Karma
- Jeremy
- Joe Dancer III: The Big Trade
- Journey To The Center Of The Earth
- Juliet, Naked
- Kansas
- Kidnap
- Killers Three
- Kiss The Sky
- Lois Gibbs And The Love Canal
- Love Bites
- Love Or Money?
- Mad Dog Time
- Married To It
- Mary Had A Little
- Meatballs 4
- Megaville
- Million Dollar Rip Off
- Miracle Beach
- Mortal Passions
- My Father’s House
- Night Game
- Night of the Living Dead
- Night Visitor
- Oleanna
- One More Chance
- Operation Bottleneck
- Osama
- Our Winning Season
- Out of Time
- Over The Brooklyn Bridge
- Pale Blood
- Patty Duke Show: Still Rockin’ In Brookl
- Pieces Of Dreams
- Playing Mona Lisa
- Portrait In Terror
- Predators
- Prey For The Hunter
- Pursuit
- Return From The Ashes
- Rockula
- Saintly Sinners
- Saving Grace
- Scorchers
- Showgirls
- Sketch Artist Ii: Hands That See
- Ski School
- Some of My Best Friends Are…
- Something Short Of Paradise
- Spill
- Storefront Hitchcock
- Summer Heat
- Survival Game
- Sword Of The Conqueror
- The Barbarians
- The Big Caper
- The Brady Bunch Movie
- The Burning
- The Case Of The Hillside Stranglers
- The Emperor’s New Clothes
- The Golden Seal
- The Hanging Garden
- The Happy Hooker
- The Happy Hooker Goes Hollywood
- The Hoodlum Priest
- The Hustler
- The Iron Triangle
- The Last Of The Finest
- The Longshot
- The Love Guru
- The Nevadan
- The Norseman
- The Passage
- The Revolt of the Slaves
- The Seven Magnificent Gladiators
- The Thousand Plane Raid
- The Transporter
- Traces Of Red
- Trackdown
- Under Age
- Underworld
- Underworld Awakening
- Underworld Evolution
- Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
- Vietnam Texas
- Virgin High
- War-Gods Of The Deep
- Warriors From Hell
- When The Clock Strikes
- Why Me?
- Wicked Stepmother
- Wild Orchid 2: Two Shades Of Blue
January 11
- Lingo (Season 1)
January 15
- Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 premiere
- A Fish Called Wanda
- Carrie
- Casino Royale
- Father of the Bride
- Fiddler On the Roof
- For Your Eyes Only
- Goldeneye
- Judgment At Nuremberg
- Licence to Kill
- Live and Let Die
- Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love
- Midnight Cowboy
- Octopussy
- Paths of Glory
- Platoon
- Quantum of Solace
- Red River
- Return Of The Pink Panther
- Rob Roy
- Robocop
- Rocky
- Rocky Balboa
- Rocky II
- Rocky III
- Rocky IV
- Rocky V
- Run Silent, Run Deep
- Skyfall
- That’s Entertainment
- The Alamo
- The Apartment
- The Defiant Ones
- The Dirty Dozen
- The Living Daylights
- The Magnificent Seven
- The Man with the Golden Gun
- The Manchurian Candidate
- The Pink Panther
- The Pink Panther Strikes Again
- The Silence of the Lambs
- The Thomas Crown Affair
- The Unforgiven
- The World is Not Enough
- Tomorrow Never Dies
- View To A Kill
- Witness For the Prosecution
January 18
- Are You the One? Season 9 premiere
- Deliciousness (Season 2)
- Kiri & Lou (Seasons 1 – 2)
- The Loud House (Season 5)
- The Smurfs (2021) (Season 1)
January 21
- Hercules (2014)
January 25
- Acapulco Shore (Seasons 8 – 9)
- Taxi (Seasons 1 – 5)
- The Astronauts (Season 1)
January 26
- Teen Wolf: The Movie premiere
- Wolf Pack series premiere