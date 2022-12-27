Ahsoka: Ivanna Sakhno’s Star Wars Character Reportedly Revealed

Making Star Wars is reporting that Ivanna Sakhno (Pacific Rim: Uprising) will be playing a character named Shin in Ahsoka, the upcoming Star Wars Disney+ series.

Reportedly, Shin is a new character that wields the dark side of the Force and is in some form of allegiance with the Nightsisters — the fierce Witches of Dathomir that were prominently featured in The Clone Wars. The report mentions that Shin may even be a former Nightsister herself.

Shin is apparently the disciple/apprentice of Baylon — a former Jedi who survived Order 66 by fleeing to the Unknown Regions. Baylon is said to ally with Grand Admiral Thrawn in the series, who proceeds to send Shin after the titular Jedi, Ahsoka Tano.

Rosario Dawson stars as Ahsoka Tano in the limited series after the character made her live-action debut in The Mandalorian. Ahsoka is expected to continue the character’s story. Joining Dawson is Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren and Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker, along with Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Ray Stevenson.

The limited series is written by Dave Filoni, who is executive producing along with Jon Favreau and Kathleen Kennedy.