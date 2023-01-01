Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 Disney+ Release Date & Time

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 is finally premiering on Disney+.

The sophomore season of the appreciated Star Wars animated series will bring back Hunter, Wrecker, Tech, Crosshair, and Echo. Here’s when to watch it on Disney+ (sign-up for Disney+ here).

When to Watch Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 on Disney+.

Disney+ set the Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Wednesday, January 4. The streaming service will release the first two installments at once, while the remaining 14 will probably follow weekly. The Season 2 premiere is titled “Spoils of War,” while the following episode is “Ruins of War.”

“Star Wars: The Bad Batch follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in The Clone Wars) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War,” reads the first season’s synopsis. “Members of Bad Batch — a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army — each possess a singular exceptional skill that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew.”

The series features the voices of Dee Bradley Baker, Michelle Ang, Rhea Perlman, and Noshir Dalal, with Emmy winner Wanda Sykes making her guest starring debut in the second season as Phee Genoa.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch hails from executive producer Dave Filoni, who has been a vital force in the Star Wars universe this past decade due to his work on multiple Star Wars animated shows, such as The Clone Wars, Rebels, and Stars Wars Resistance, as well as in the live-action series The Mandalorian.

The series is executive produced by Athena Portillo, Brad Rau, Jennifer Corbett, and Carrie Beck, with Josh Rimes set as a producer. Rau also serves as a supervising director, with Corbett as head writer.