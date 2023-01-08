Velma HBO Max Release Date & Time

Velma is finally debuting on HBO Max.

The new take on the origin story of the beloved Scooby-Doo character is premiering this week. Here’s when to watch it.

When to Watch Velma on HBO Max

HBO Max set the Velma release date at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Thursday, January 12. Featuring the voice of Emmy nominee Mindy Kaling as the titular heroine, the 10-episode series marks Kaling’s latest collaboration with HBO Max, following the positive reception to her coming-of-age comedy The Sex Lives of College Girls.

In addition to Kaling, the series features Constance Wu as Daphne, Sam Richardson as Shaggy, and Glenn Howerton as Fred. Additional cast includes Jane Lynch, Wanda Sykes, Russell Peters, Melissa Fumero, Stephen Root, Gary Cole, Ken Leung, Cherry Jones, Frank Welker, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Fortune Feimster, Yvonne Orji, Sarayu Blue, Nicole Byer, Ming-Na Wen, Shay Mitchell, Debby Ryan, Kulap Vilaysak, and more.

“Velma is an adult animated comedy series telling the origin story of Velma Dinkley, the unsung and underappreciated brains of the Scooby-Doo Mystery Inc. gang,” the series’ synopsis reads. “An original and humorous spin that unmasks the complex and colorful past of one of America’s most beloved mystery solvers.”

The series is executive produced by Charlie Grandy, who also serves as showrunner. Executive producers are Kaling, Howard Klein, and Sam Register.