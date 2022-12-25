Disney+ Schedule December 26-January 1: New TV & Movies

The fourth episode of National Treasure: Edge of History is part of the Disney+ schedule for December 26-January 1.

The streaming service (sign-up for Disney+ here) will release the latest installment in the National Treasure series on Wednesday, December 28. The series stars Lisette Alexis as Jess, Catherine Zeta-Jones (Prodigal Son) as Billie, Zuri Reed (Flatbush Misdemeanors) as Tasha, Lyndon Smith (Parenthood) as FBI Agent Ross, Jake Austin Walker (DC’s Stargirl) as Liam, Antonio Cipriano (Jagged Little Pill) as Oren, and Jordan Rodrigues (Light as a Feather) as Ethan.

Described as an expansion of the Nicholas Cage-led film franchise, “the series is set to explore timely issues of identity, community, historical authorship, and patriotism told from the point of view of Jess Morales, a twenty-year-old DREAMer who, with her diverse group of friends, sets off on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover her mysterious family history and save a lost Pan-American treasure,” reads the logline.

The series hails from the original films’ producer Jerry Bruckheimer in association with the Wibberleys, who are all serving as executive producers. It is a production by Jerry Bruckheimer Television with ABC Signature as its studio. The executive producer list includes the first film’s director, Jon Turteltaub, and Jonathan Littman. Additionally, KristieAnne Reed and Rick Muirragui, who also serves as writer.

Disney+ Schedule December 26-January 1 | New TV & Movie Additions

Wednesday, December 28

Generation X (S1)

(S1) Savage Kingdom (S1, S2, S3, S4)

(S1, S2, S3, S4) Street Genius (S1, S2)

(S1, S2) Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks Showdown (S1)

(S1) Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl – Premiere

– Premiere National Treasure: Edge of History – Episode 4 “Charlotte”

– Episode 4 “Charlotte” Willow – Episode 6

Friday, December 30