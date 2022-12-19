Doctor Who Photos Provide Official Look at Ncuti Gatwa as New Time Lord

BBC has dropped two brand new Doctor Who photos for the upcoming season of the long-running sci-fi drama, which will now be led by rising British star Ncuti Gatwa. The photos offer us our first official look at Gatwa’s portrayal of the fifteenth Time Lord, as he dons some stylish brown plaid attire. In one of the photos, he is accompanied by Millie Gibson (Coronation Street) who is set to portray the Doctor’s newest companion, Ruby Sunday.

As part of the show’s 60th anniversary celebration, the new episodes will premiere on the BBC and Disney+ beginning in November 2023 for fans all over the world. It was recently revealed that Doctor Who vet David Tennant is returning for three new special episodes as the fourteenth Doctor. Afterward, Ncuti Gatwa will officially take over the role as the fifteenth Doctor of the series.

The upcoming season of Doctor Who, which hails from showrunner Russell T. Davies, will be Gatwa’s first major TV project as the titular lead. He will officially become the first-ever Black actor to portray the iconic character in the history of the franchise.

Doctor Who Season 13 was written and executive produced by Chris Chibnall, who also served as the showrunner.