Shawn Levy Gives Real Steel TV Show Update

In a recent interview with Collider, Real Steel director Shawn Levy has finally opened up about the current progress of Disney+’s upcoming series adaptation of the 2011 film. He confirmed that the Real Steal series is still “in very active and promising development,” while also sharing his excitement for what they’ve been working on the project.

Levy also went on to reveal his process of searching for the right writer and story for the adaptation. He said that it took a while and a number of pitches before they finally landed on someone whose exciting idea revolved around the lore of the movie.

“But I will say that we heard a lot of pitches,” Levy recalled. “And I realized, over the course of those pitches, that I am fiercely protective of Real Steel. I’d rather make no show than the wrong show. And I finally heard a take that takes the lore of the movie and does some really exciting things with it. I’m finally getting really excited about where we’re headed.”

The Real Steel series will be produced by Levy for 21 Laps production. Executive producers are Robert Zemeckis and Jack Rapke for Compari Entertainment, along with Jacqueline Levine, and Angry Films’ Susan Montford and Don Murphy. It hails from 20th Television.

The original sci-fi sports drama film starred Hugh Jackman, Dakota Goyo, Evangeline Lilly, Anthony Mackie, and Kevin Durand. The film is set in the near future when robot boxing has now become the top sport. At the center of the story is former boxer-turned-small-time promoter Charlie Kenton as he reconnects with his estranged son Max while building and training a championship robot.