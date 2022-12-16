1923 Paramount+ Release Date & Time

1923 is premiering on Paramount+ this week.

The second prequel of the highly-appreciated Yellowstone series will unveil new details about the Dutton family. Here’s when to watch it.

When to Watch 1923

Paramount+ (sign-up for Paramount+ here) set the 1923 release date at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Sunday, December 18. The series comes from Taylor Sheridan and stars acting veterans Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. The producers’ plan is to air two seasons of eight episodes each. The cast also features Brandon Sklenar, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Julia Schlaepfer, and Jerome Flynn.

“1923 focuses on the Dutton family’s next two generations as they struggle to survive historic drought, lawlessness and prohibition, and an epidemic of cattle theft; all battled beneath the cloud of Montana’s great depression, which preceded the nation by almost a decade,” reads the synopsis.

The upcoming Yellowstone prequel is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Bosque Ranch Productions. Executive producers are Taylor Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, and Ben Richardson.

The original Yellowstone series hails from Sheridan and John Linson. It stars Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, and more. The series is currently airing the first half of Season 5, with the second half scheduled for 2023.