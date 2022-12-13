Echo Showrunner Confirms Delay for Disney+ Series

Despite originally being planned to release in the summer, Marvel Studios’ Echo now seems like it might have been delayed until later into the year.

During a recent interview on Ben Blacker’s podcast The Writers Panel, Echo showrunner Marion Dayre was asked about when fans could expect the series. According to Dayre, the series is now expected at some point in December 2023, as opposed to the original plan of the series arriving sometime in the summer.

When asked about when Echo would premiere, Dayre answered that it would “probably” come out a year or so after their interview, which just took place, pegging the release date for sometime in the holiday season.

The news comes as a bit of a surprise, as Echo’s production wrapped earlier this year. However, according to The Cosmic Circus editor-in-chief Lizzie Hill, issues surrounding the production of the project are what’s holding up the series.

Some clarification, tho I still can't be too specific rn, sorry, but my understanding is the issues I'm hearing about (and others) with #Echo are with the production itself. Not the character, actress, or even the Daredevil/Kingpin stuff. https://t.co/oFlwNaBJ9f — Lizzie Hill – EiC The Cosmic Circus (@MsLizzieHill) November 16, 2022

Echo will feature the return of Alaqua Cox as she reprises her role as Maya Lopez after debuting in last year’s Hawkeye, where it was revealed Maya had a long history with Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin. Joining D’Onofrio are Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, Zahn McClarnon (Fargo), Devery Jacobs (Reservation Dogs), Cody Lightning, Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, and Graham Greene.

In the Marvel comics, Echo — the adoptive daughter of the Kingpin — is a deaf Native American woman who possesses the ability to perfectly copy other people’s movements while also being a highly capable martial artist and acrobat.

Marion Dayre is the lead writer for the Hawkeye spin-off. The writers’ room also includes Bobby Wilson, Rebecca Roanhorse, Shoshannah Stern, Josh Feldman, Kaitlyn Jeffers, Steven Paul Judd, Jason Gavin, Ken Kristensen, Dara Resnik, and Jessica Mecklenburg.